Texas Tigers Esports Team Wins Fall Fortnite Championship to Advance to State Finals

On Monday, December 4, the Texas Tigers Esports Fortnite players beat out 30 other teams across Texas in the TexSEF tournament. TexSEF has 70 schools competing in 10 titles. The Tigers team is the TexSEF Fall Fortnite Champions. This win qualifies the Tiger team for the Undisputed Texas State Championship at Fiesta Texas in San Antonio at the end of April. Winners of several different tournaments, like PlayVS, Vanta, and HSEL, compete at this invite-only tournament.

Coach Rick Allen said, “I am very proud of how dedicated, professional, and competitive our Fortnite team has been. Our competitors put up a great fight, and it was an honor to finally play Hebron in a title match. We are lucky to have such a supportive administration and school district, and we are happy to bring another championship to THS. Go Tigers!”

