Sandra Sue Miller

Sandra Sue Manning Miller, age 76, of Texarkana, Texas died Monday, December 4, 2023 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Manning was born November 13, 1947 in New Boston, Texas. She was retired from NAFTA at Red River Army Depot and was a Methodist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Miller; son, Dennis Lynn Clark; two brothers, Mark Manning and Autrey Manning and by one sister, Betty Ann Sharp

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Doyle and Gina Clark of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Lanora McGatha of Tyler, Texas; one brother, Joe Manning of Texarkana, Texas; four grandchildren, Brenton Clark, Ashlyn Spurlock, Meagan Clark, Aaron Clark and wife Alexis; two great grandchildren, Jaxon Calhoun and Lilly Clark.

Private graveside services will be held at Chapelwood Cemetery.