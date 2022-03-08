The 3 Redneck Tenors to Perform Broadway Classics at the Perot Theatre

Advertisement

Classically trained musical comedy group The 3 Redneck Tenors will bring Broadway favorites with a comedic twist to the Perot Theatre stage Saturday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. The Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council is presenting the show.

Critics call The 3 Redneck Tenors a mixture of down-home laughs with big city music. Show producers say that if Larry the Cable Guy, Il Divo and Mrs. Doubtfire had a baby, that child would be the 3 Redneck Tenors.

But The 3 Redneck Tenors are more than just a comedy trio with mullets. The group comprises classically trained artists Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson and Jonathan Frugé, who cover tunes from shows such as Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, Annie, Les Miserables, Oklahoma and many others. Based in Dallas, Texas, these guys have been seen as top ten finalists on America’s Got Talent, on Larry The Cable Guy’s History Channel Show Only in America, and live in theaters across the nation.

“If you’re a fan of Broadway musicals and you love to laugh, this show is for you,” said Jennifer Unger, TRAHC Executive Director. “What’s really incredible about The 3 Redneck Tenors is their ability to make you laugh while wowing you with stunning renditions of Broadway hits. They may talk like rednecks on stage, but they’ve also performed in the world’s top opera houses and theaters. This will be a night of arts, culture and lots of fun.”

Tickets for 3 Redneck Tenors: Broadway Bound range in price from $25-41. Discounts are available for students, groups of 5+, military and seniors. Purchase tickets online at perottheatre.org or by calling the Perot Theatre box office at 903-792-4992.

