Akia Bensha Scott departed her life on April 23, 2024, in Texarkana Texas. She was such a beautiful soul inside and out with that beautiful smile and stand- on business personality. Akia was born on January 21, 1994, to Shasta Richard and Charles Scott in Texarkana Texas. Akia graduated from Texas Senior High School and Texas A& M University- Texarkana. She found her passion as a REACH Instructor with Texarkana Independent School District which eventually led to her transition into an Academic Credit Dual Credit role with Texarkana College where she continued to help students strive to reach their academic goals. It’s a lot to be said, but love is who Akia was and still is.

Akia was preceded in death by the following family members: Irene Williams, Bobby Crossland, Walter Richard, Mildred Williamson, Noratee Johnson, Bee Pace, Myrtle Fletcher, Jimmie Thomas, Betty McGinnis, Florestine Jackson, Glorine Jackson, Mary Wadley, Mandy Pace, and Irish Jackson.

Akia survived and will be missed by her:

Parents: Gary and Shasta Richard;

Father: Charles Scott( Donna);

Siblings: Auquasia Richard, Marcus Tucker, Quortnay Richard, Chadeja Scott and LeBrandon Cellers:

Grandmother: Amanda Kelley and Callie Richard;

Grandfather: Don Robinson;

Aunts/ Uncles: Roy( Laura) Richard, Tommie Jackson, Leo ( Rebecca) Criner, Carlos Kelley, Joseph Jackson, Yoketa Kelley, Benita Johnson, Evelyn Stuart, Cliff( Charlette) Norman, Lloyd Johnson,Byron Scott, Ira Scott, Kenneth Lee, Patricia Lee and Keith( MaDonna) Newton

God Parents: Sherequis Watkins and Shaketha( Eric) Richardson;

God Daughters: Paisli and Kinsli Kelley;

Special Friends/ Aunts: Carlissiay Kelley, Gentry Mitchell, Kimberly Young, Trystyn Reed, LaBrenna Morgan, Nikki Ellis, Ronda Hill, Trina Johnson, Christie Page and Shauna McClain.

Celebration of Her Life Saturday, May 4, 2024 12:00 at Mt. Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Kenneth Reid, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.