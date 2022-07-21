UA Hope-Texarkana Offering Medical Office Assistant Certificate 100% Online

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope is offering a Certificate of Proficiency in Medical Office Assistant 100% online. Students will build a comprehensive foundation in administrative medical office assistant skills and develop competency in the performance of procedures that are required to work effectively in the medical office environment. In just one semester, students can be on the path to a medical administrative career. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual mean wage for medical secretaries and administrative assistants in Arkansas is $33,780 per year or $16.24 per hour.

UA Hope-Texarkana offers affordable tuition and a world-class University of Arkansas System education. You may even qualify for a free class with the “U Can” Scholarship. For more information or to enroll, call the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124.

