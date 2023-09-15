Wed, Sept 20 Lunch with Strategic Doing Core Team

Sponsor

Leadership Texarkana Strategic Doing Core Team will host a Strategic Doing Luncheon on September 20, 2023, at Truman Arnold Center on Texarkana College Campus.

The LIFT Strategic Doing Core Team invites interested community members to hear about The Power of Strategic Doing: Getting Things Done in Texarkana. The luncheon program will include comments from Core Team members and other community leaders on their Strategic Doing successes, as well as hearing the perspectives of special guest and new TAMU-T President Dr. Ross Alexander on his experiences with Strategic Doing at University of North Alabama.

The LIfT Strategic Doing Core Team (and Chief Champions of the Process) include Rob Sitterley, David Orr, Jason Smith, Scott Norton, Robbin Bass, Robin Hickerson, Jennifer Harland, Chair and Leadership Texarkana Executive Director Ruth Ellen Whitt. The luncheon is generously sponsored by Joey Martin and Express Professionals.

The Strategic Doing Core Team is hosting this event for anyone who is interested in understanding more about what’s currently going on around Strategic Doing projects – and why – and how – whether for someone who knows very little or nothing about the process, or someone in the network of over sixty community members who have completed one of the local Strategic Doing practitioner trainings, regardless of whether you are currently involved or not in a Strategic Doing team. Luncheon attendees will learn what’s to love about Strategic Doing, which teams are actively at work, and hear details of the next training session on November 8-9, 2023 here in Texarkana.

There is no charge for the luncheon but RSVPs are required to leadershiptxk@gmail.com.

