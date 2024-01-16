Sponsor

Abdul Rauf Razaq, age 70, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 11, 2024, in a local hospital.

Mr. Razaq was born July 15, 1953, in Kabul, Afghanistan. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas and was the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer for Miller County, Arkansas. He was a naturalized citizen and was a very proud American. He enjoyed being outdoors, duck hunting, fishing, and gardening. He also liked to play a round or two of golf whenever he could. Mr. Razaq was a fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Dallas Cowboys and rarely missed watching a game. He was a loving, kind and loyal man that loved his family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jane Henry Razaq; his parents, General Abdul Razaq and Mamlakat Razaq; his father in-law and mother in-law, Lewie and Millie Henry.

He is survived by his son and daughter in-law, Pinson and Amanda Razaq; two grandchildren, Arden Razaq and Beckett Razaq; six siblings, Marzia Razaq, Rabia Nassry, Fazila Maroofi, Shankay Sadat, Abdullah Razaq, Nefesa Karimi; brother in-law, Richard Henry, numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at First United Methodist Church, Texarkana, Arkansas with Rev. Jaimie Alexander officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 400 E. 6th St. Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.