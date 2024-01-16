Sponsor

Steven Stuart was born June 24,1966, in Chicago, IL to Eddie Hawthorne and Ora Stuart. He passed away at the age of 57, on December 6, 2023.

Steve was kind in nature and warm in spirit. He was always willing to render assistance where needed. He was a fun, self-sacrificing husband, father, brother, son, friend, and grandfather. He will be well remembered for his encouraging words and generous deeds; and as someone who loved Jehovah God, had strong faith, and who firmly believed in the resurrection hope. – John 5:28, 29

His greatest love was for his Heavenly Father, Jehovah God. So, on June 15, 1996, he was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and vowed to do God’s will all the days of his life. Brother Stuart shared fully in the preaching and disciple-making work for (over) 27 years. He enjoyed teaching people about Jehovah, Jesus Christ, and God’s Kingdom.

Steve married his loving wife Geri Elisa on Saturday, January 21, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Larry Stuart, and his stepson Harvey Lee Maxfield, Jr.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife Geri (Lisa) and her children: Sabrina Maxfield, Brandon Maxfield, and Kyler Starr; his former wife Vanessa Williamson and her children: Terrill Brown (Jkaria Tidwell), Roshone Stuart (Janeal Spencer), Romun Reese, Sr. (Jennifer Alexander), Vontilla Marks (Javon), Brandon Reese, Tamara Harrison, and Stefani Cohens.

21 grandchildren; two brothers: Eddie Johnson & Kenneth Stuart; one sister: Marilyn Jones; a sister-in-law: Emma Stuart; and a host of nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Canvas Special Events Center, 2101 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX 75501. A reception will follow.