Robert “Bob” Clyde Odom, age 73, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Thursday, January 11, 2024, in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Odom was born on January 23, 1950, in Campbell Hill, Illinois. He was a retired carpenter and a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Vietnam War. Bob was a quiet individual who enjoyed spending time on his ten-acre farm and being a part of nature. He was a person who was blunt, to the point, funny, and had a dry sense of humor. He was a man who never shied from giving his opinion on the subject. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oran and Lythes Odom, and his wife, Sue Odom.

He is survived by one daughter, Ronda Canaday of Texarkana, Texas; one son, Timmy Harvin of Texarkana, Arkansas; his twin brothers, Tim and Tom Odom of Campbell, Illinois; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.