Adam DeWayne Henderson, age 33, of Wake Village, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 in a local hospital.

Adam was born on November 22, 1989 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Charles DeWayne and Helen Henderson. He enjoyed cooking especially his award winning “Henderson Salsa”. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his daughter as much as possible. He was always there to help whenever called upon. He had a giant heart that reached out to anyone who needed a hand. He was a Christian and was a member of Westside Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Henderson.

Survivors include his wife, Alena Henderson; his daughter, Auzlin Henderson; his father, Charles DeWayne Henderson; brother, Brian Butler and wife, Ashley; sister, Kaleah Matthews and husband, James; grandmother, Jeannine Harris; numerous nieces and nephews; and two great friends, Shaun Sipe and Taylor White.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Genoa Central Cemetery, Texarkana, AR. Burial is under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 5-7PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd., Texarkana, Texas.

