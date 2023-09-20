Sponsor

Lisa Diane McDaniel, 57, of New Boston, Texas passed away on September 14, 2023.

Lisa was born on March 21, 1966, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Judy Harp and Ross McDaniel Jr.

She is fondly remembered by her family as having an infectious laugh and being a “people person”. She loved animals, Rock & Roll music, and Christian Rock music, and most importantly, she cared for and loved her son deeply.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, her parents, one stepsister, Melissa Provence, and one nephew, Christopher Fultz.

Survivors include her son, Stone McDaniel; two sisters, Debbie Derrick and husband Doug, and Stephanie Wetherington and husband Jim; one stepsister, Kathleen Brodie; stepmother Beatrice McDaniel; niece Katelyn Derrick; nephew Cole Derrick; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

