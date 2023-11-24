Sponsor

Agnes Lorene Cross was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on November 19, 2023, to be with her Lord and Savior. She left peacefully in the residence of her daughter surrounded by her family.

She was born to Vernie and Mildred Webb on March 31, 1939. After graduating salutatorian of her High School class, she married David Cross, her husband of 63 years. David left this world only a year ago November 8, 2022. They worked together building a flourishing business, Cross Construction, in which she was the interior designer. They have two surviving daughters Pam Dennis, and Janet Cox, her husband Craig Cox, three grandchildren Brooke Neal, Lindsey Wilmoth, and Matthew Cox, and three great-grandchildren Jaxson Hudson, Chase Neal, and Landon Lafferty.

Mrs. Cross was preceded in death by her sisters Naomi Ethridge, Pauline Palmari, and Wanda Taylor, and two brothers Kenneth Davis, and Gerald Davis. She was survived by her Brother-in-law and sister-in-laws Gary and Brenda Cross, John and Glenda Cross, and Mary and Dave Clark.

She was very active in her church, Trinity Baptist, serving on the Hospitality Committee, writing a newsletter for the senior adults, and serving as the Leader of the Homebound Ministry and was diligent about visiting them in the hospital, Nursing Home, or their home. She always carried them goodies and made sure they knew someone loved them and was thinking of them.

She loved her family, shopping, decorating, and entertaining. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life and she loved spoiling them. She made each one feel special.

Services will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 with graveside following at Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 22, at Texarkana Funeral Home from 5-7. The family will be at the residence of Janet and Craig Cox, 2719 Paul’s Circle, Texarkana, AR.

