Barbara Evelyn Stevens

Sponsor

In Loving Memory of Barbara Evelyn “Memaw” Stevens

Evelyn Stevens, died on November 18, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 23, 1935, in Ore City, Texas, Evelyn’s journey was one of faith, family, and the simple joys that come from a life well-lived.

Evelyn was a devoted member of Everett Baptist Church, where her spirit of kindness and fellowship endeared her to the congregation. A dedicated homemaker, she filled her home with warmth, love, and the laughter of those she held dear. Beyond her domestic pursuits, Evelyn found joy and camaraderie on the bowling lanes, earning a special place in the hearts of fellow bowlers through her enthusiasm and skill. She was also an avid card player and was without mercy at the card table, but she was never a proud winner or sore loser.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend of 58 years, Bernard Stevens, her son, Jay Stevens, daughter, Gail Snyder, great-granddaughter, Anna Gerber, grandson, Chris Baker, grandson, John David Carter, great-grandson, Jacob Carter, and her cherished friend, Joy Roberts.

Evelyn is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Bill Carter of Texarkana, AR, and her son and daughter-in-law, Wylie and Dawna Stevens of Kingman, AZ. She is also survived by her sisters, Aletta Riley of Ore City, Texas, and Melva Parker of Hooks, Texas. Evelyn’s legacy extends through her four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, one great-great-grandson, as well as the countless friends who were touched by her kindness and grace. She was called Evelyn by her friends and Memaw by her grandchildren who held a special place in her heart.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects during the visitation at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Kings Highway in Nash, Texas, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on November 21, 2023. A graveside service, officiated by Reverend Roy Ford, will be held at Everett Baptist Church cemetery in Hooks, Texas, on November 22, 2023, at 10:00 AM.

The family will be available to receive condolences at Mrs. Stevens’ residence. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests contributions to be made to Dierksen Hospice at 5520 Plaza Drive, Texarkana, TX 75503.

Evelyn’s deepest desire in life was for all her family and friends to have a saving relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. May her memory be a source of comfort, and may she rest in eternal peace.

