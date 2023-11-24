Sponsor

Ronald Wayne Baker, age 53, of New Boston, Texas passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023. Mr. Baker was born on January 5, 1970, in Texarkana, Texas to Donald and Martha Baker.

He was Agent with Humana for many years and enjoyed serving the people of Southwest Arkansas. He was also a talented chef. Ronald was a man who was beloved by all. His family will tell you that he was incredibly smart, kind, and possessed a calming presence.

Ronald is preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Jeanette Baker; his mother, Martha, his brother, David; his sister, Kay; his children; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements are being made under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home. There are no set services at this time.

