Odessie Mae Abbit Thomas was born July 21, 1964, in Texarkana, Texas to the late Earvin Abbit and Zetter Cozy Sallywhite Abbit.

God sent his Angel down from heaven on April 17, 2024, to close the eyes, and sealed the lips of Odessie Mae Abbit Thomas and transported her soul home to be with the Lord.

She was a member of Red Spring Baptist. And later united with Lifeline C.O.G.I.C. where she was a faithful member.

Odessie loved hanging out with her girls. Carolyn, Allene, Helen and, looking at all her Soap Operas that she recorded while she was at work.

Odessie loved to spend time with the family on special occasion like family. Reunions, Mother’s Day, Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and on Saturday shopping, with Carrie Lousie, my sweet loving sister girl.

Odessie Mae Abbit Thomas was preceded in death by both parents, Earvin Abbit and Cozy Zetter Sallywhite Abbit, her grand mother, Rosie Bell Lewis, grand parents, George( Leola) Sallywhite, great grandmother, Dosha Lewis Green, grandpapa and grandmama, Floyd (Ophelia) Abbit, brothers, Calvin N. Abbit, George Abbit II, sister, Rosie Lee Abbit, nephews, George Earvin Abbit, and David Lee Abbit, great nephew, Romello Feri Maine Hawkins, brother in law, Ve Ester Starks Jr., sister in law, Ophelia Nelson Abbit( 5) uncles and (5) Aunts.

She leaves to cherish he sweet precious memories: Brothers: Joseph Abbit Sr. o Texarkana, TX, George (Jennifer) Abbit Sr. of Atlanta, TX; Sisters: Carrie (Johnny) Nard, Shirley Abbit Starks, Brenda (Robert) Woolridge, Laura (Curtis) Wilson, Loretta Thomas, special daughter all of Texarkana, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. A host of other relatives and special friends.

Funeral Service Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 11:00 AM House of Refuge with Minister A. J. Manning, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.