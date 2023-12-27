Sponsor

Alfred Glen Craven Jr., age 75, of Queen City, Texas, died Thursday, December 21, 2023 in a local nursing center.

Mr. Craven was born January 30, 1948 in California. He was retired from Ledwell & Sons and was a member of the Moose Lodge.

He was preceded in death by one sister Glenda Driver.

He is survived by his wife, Omie Maxey Craven of Queen City, Texas; one daughter, Clara Jane Craven of Queen City, Texas; one brother, Ivan Craven of Sour Lake, Texas, two sisters and one brother-in-law, Donna Craven of South Dakota and Judith and Eddie Berengue of California; three nieces, Grace Elliott, Davena Johnson and Mandy Rodd; three nephews, Jason Johnson, Eddie Berengue and Marshall Davlin.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating.