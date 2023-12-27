James Post

Sponsor

James (Jimmy) W Post, age 76, of Texarkana, TX, passed away on December 21, 2023, at his home. He was born on May 2, 1947, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to James and Ethel Post. Mr. Post spent his working days as a mechanic and building transmissions. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, and fishing and loved working on hot rods. His family described him as a hardworking, loving person who would help anyone he could. He was a wonderful and loving son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, James B Post and Ethel Post as well as two brothers, David Post and Jackie Post. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jay and Vicki Post of Texarkana, TX; and Ronnie and Heather Post of Wake Village, TX; his grandchildren Kade Post of Honolulu, HI, Taylor Post of Little Rock, AR, and Karlee King and husband Eli King of Maumelle, AR; two great-granddaughters, Brinkley and Rosalie Post of Seattle, WA; his sister Donna Post of Texarkana, AR; and a brother, Kenneth Post, also of Texarkana, AR, as well as and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on December 28, 2023, at 2PM at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Blvd, followed by graveside services at Memorial Gardens in Texarkana, AR. Visitation will be held on December 27, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home from 6PM to 8PM.