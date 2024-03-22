Sponsor

Andrea Louise Patterson, 64, of Maud, Texas, passed away on March 20, 2024.

She was born on September 21, 1959, in Fort Worth, Texas to Garrie and Wanda Gardner.

Mrs. Patterson was a member of Chapel of Light in New Boston, TX., and spent many hours volunteering for the soup kitchen as well.

In her free time, she enjoyed watching westerns and Hallmark movies, and especially loved the Golden Girls. She liked to read, garden and be outdoors as much as she could. Most importantly though, she loved her family and her friends deeply and unconditionally. Her life and love will be forever remembered by those who she leaves behind.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Greg Gardner.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 38 years, Larry Patterson; one son, Eric Patterson; one daughter, Emily Pugh and husband Nathan; the first and only grandbaby, Adeline Louise Pugh; 2 brothers, Garrie Gardner and Keith Gardner and wife Jennifer; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX.