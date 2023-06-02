U.S. Veteran

Andy Frank McPherson, age 89 of New Boston, Texas passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in a local hospital. Mr. McPherson was born August 20, 1933 in Hooks, Texas to Loren and Bernice McPherson. He was retired from Red River Army Depot, a member of Faith Baptist Church, New Boston and a United States Army Veteran. He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris McPherson, parents, Brothers, Loren, John, Floyd, Loyd, William (Cotton), Boyce and Jackie McPherson, sisters, Dorothy Satterfield, Bessie Bridges and Edna McPherson, a daughter, Sherri Wagner and a Grandson Andy McPherson.

He is survived by two sons, Keith and wife Cindy McPherson of Texarkana, Texas, Larry Wheeler McPherson of New Boston, Texas, two brothers, James G McPherson of Texarkana, Arkansas, Jimmy E McPherson of Athens, Texas, a sister, Clara Howeth of Henderson, Texas, 7 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, June 5, 2023 at Faith Baptist Church, New Boston with Bro. Anthony Tropp officiating. Interment will be in Red Lick Cemetery, Red Lick, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be from 10:00 until 11:00 before services at the church.

