Anita Faye Malone

Sponsor

Anita Faye Williams Malone, age 77, passed away on December 5, 2023 at her residence at Autumn Wind in New Boston, TX. Known as “Nita” to her family and “Nana” to her grandchildren, Mrs. Malone was born to Carrie Fay Kennington and Arvil Caroll Henry Williams in Malta TX. She was an Administrative Secretary in Dallas, Texas for approximately 30 years before returning to Bowie County to be closer to her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Malone, Mother, Carrie Faye Kennington Williams and father, Arvil Carroll Henry Williams.

She is survived by her living siblings, Brother Carroll Williams from Malta Tx and sister Anna Williams Brett from New Boston TX. One daughter, Paula Malone Cochran, son-in law Ron Cochran from New Boston, TX., Granddaughter Arron Cochran Mack, husband Kelley Mack from Paris TX., Granddaughter Courtney Cochran from Cabot, AR., Grandson Chris Cochran currently enlisted in the US Navy and stationed in South Carolina while attending training.

Great Grandsons, Alex and Bradley Resendiz and Tristen Mack., Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

She was also well known as “Nana” to many of her grandchildren’s close friends.

She was a member of Malta Baptist Church and attended Rock Creek Baptist Church with her family when she was able.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M.Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Malta Baptist Church with Bro. Kelly Shanks and Bro. Steve Minter officiating. A graveside service and interment will be in Pulaski Cemetery, New Boston, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M., Friday, December 8, 2023 at the funeral home.