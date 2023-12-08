Barbara Lynn Means

Sponsor

Barbara Lynn (Grubbs) Means, age 78, of Conway, AR left for her eternal home on Monday, December 4, 2023, at her home with her family surrounding her.

She was born on June 13, 1945, in the back seat of the family car on the way to the hospital in Linden, Texas. She is survived by her husband; Carol, who she had recently celebrated her 60th wedding anniversary with. She is also survived by her two daughters, Kelley and Christy, 6 nieces and nephews, and a multitude of special family members and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, E.L. and Reba Grubbs.

She loved and was loved deeply by so many people. She had a special love for God, her family and friends, and the Methodist church. For thirty years, she was the financial secretary for her beloved Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church in Texarkana, TX. She was a devoted servant to the Methodist church in so many ways, but her deepest passion was for the United Methodist Women. She served as the District President of the UMW, as a board member for the Lakeview Methodist Conference Center, as the first female lay leader in the Texas Conference, and as a member of the Board of Global Ministries and the Texas Methodist Foundation. She was also invited to attend four United Methodist Church General Conferences, the body of the UMC that sets policy and speaks for the church and once led the delegation. She was a trailblazer, logging thousands of miles to serve the organization’s mission to foster spiritual growth, develop leaders, and advocate for justice. She was interviewed several times and was a highly requested and respected speaker in churches throughout Texas.

She also had a special love for the outdoors. She and her husband Carol traveled the United States for 50 years from coast to coast visiting all the major National Parks. They hiked, bicycled, kayaked, and enjoyed and appreciated the beauty of God’s handiwork in nature.

Barbara and Carol lived in Texarkana for most of their life but moved to Conway, Arkansas six years ago to be close to their daughters, Kelley and Christy. It was a great blessing to share the last years of her life with them. She left a legacy of loyalty and faithfulness to her family, friends, and all who knew her.

Visitation will be Monday, December 11, 2023, at the Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, TX from 5-7 pm.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Hardy Memorial Methodist Church in Texarkana, TX at 10 am.

