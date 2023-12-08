Norma Crawford

Sponsor

Norma Jean Terral Crawford, 89, left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on December 6, 2023. Norma was born on October 29, 1934, to William Jennings Bryan and Thelma Duke Terral in DeKalb, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Herman, brothers Tommy, Harold, and John Paul, and granddaughter Macy Crawford.

Norma was baptized into Christ when she was a teenager at Collom’s pond across from the Malta School and attended the Malta Church of Christ. She was a longtime member at the DeKalb Church of Christ and later at New Boston. When she moved to Texarkana she served and worshipped as a member of Walnut Church of Christ. She graduated from Dekalb High School in 1952. After graduation, she moved to Dallas to attend secretarial school. In 1953 Norma began her career at Red River Army Depot. She went on to become the first female Director at RRAD. She attended the University of Oklahoma in Norman and Texas A&M University, Texarkana. She retired from RRAD in 1994. In 1951 Norma met Glen Herman Crawford and they were married in 1953. They had 3 sons: Mark, Mitchell, and Monty. She and her family lived in Malta, TX for over 60 years where she was a cornerstone of the community. Norma was so important and supportive to all her friends and especially her family. They lived next to the Malta School and the ballfield where she spent countless days and nights keeping score. Many called her the “Malta Mom”. She loved her boys and avidly attended the hundreds of little league, junior high and high school football and baseball games, track meets, and later years of softball games. She taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and tutored at many area schools. One of Norma’s cherished memories was her church mission trip to the Ukraine.

Norma is survived by her three sons and their spouses, Mark and Mary Crawford, Texarkana, AR; Mitchell and Debbie Crawford, Texarkana, TX; and Monty and Laura Crawford, New Boston, TX. Also her five grandchildren, Megan (Brett) Mills, Colorado Springs, CO; Amanda (Justin) Renfro, Texarkana, TX; Matthew Crawford, Lake Charles, LA; Tyler (Alexa) Crawford, Texarkana, TX; Marley Crawford, Brooklyn, New York; great-grandchildren Connor Mills and Emma Grace Renfro; and sister Carolyn (Billy) Watts, Hot Springs, AR; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Instead of flowers the family kindly requests contributions be made to the Woodstock Cemetery Association P.O. Box 375 New Boston, TX 75570.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects during the visitation to be held at Texarkana Funeral Home located on Texas Blvd in Texarkana, TX from 5-7 PM on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

A Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 11, 2023, at the Walnut Church of Christ, 2720 Moores Lane Texarkana, TX. The burial will be at the Woodstock Cemetery north of New Boston, TX.

