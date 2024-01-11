Sponsor

Anita Louise Burson Owens, known by her loved ones as Mimi, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

She was born on April 2, 1939, to Troy and Virginia Marie Burson in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Mimi grew up in Arkansas and received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Baptist Nursing College. She met the love of her life, Olin Owens, in 1955 and the two would soon marry and start a family. Mimi loved nursing and helping others as she went on to carry out her nursing career in many hospitals including Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Mobile, Alabama; Wilton, Connecticut; and Texarkana, Texas.

Anita was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, where she was a founding member of the Angel Quilt Ministry and served faithfully as their leader for many years. She resolved to teach all of the ministry members the art of quilting. The FBC Angel Quilt Ministry has distributed over 970 quilts to cancer patients not only in the U.S. but around the world.

Many years ago, Anita requested that FBC create exercise opportunities for “her age group” and FBC responded with a program called “Walk Away the Pounds.” Many ladies participated – most not even knowing each other. It is questionable how many pounds were lost in all through those years, but it is certain that countless friendships evolved and endure today. All thanks to our dear, sweet, helpful Anita -what a Godly legacy she has left!

Mimi’s main passion in life was her family. Her undying love for her husband, Olin, always showed in her eyes – even during her last days. She found strength in her children – Elizabeth Kay, Rebecca Lynn, and Daniel Weldon. She cherished family time when all of her 7 grandchildren were at her home, always ending it with the traditional “family hug.” She will forever be remembered for her beauty, wit, and unwavering devotion to those she loved.

Mimi is preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers – Troy Burson, Jr., and Bobby Burson – and her son, Daniel Weldon Owens.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Olin W. Owens; her daughters, Elizabeth Campbell of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Rebecca Hill and husband Chris of Beaumont, Texas; daughter-in-law, Lori Sedgass Owens of Tyler, Texas; her 7 grandchildren, Erin Campbell James and husband, Stephen, of London, England; Leah Campbell of Charleston, South Carolina; Grant and Bradley Owens of Tyler, Texas; Abigail Hill of Nashville, Tennessee; Anna and Christopher Hill of Beaumont, Texas; and her brother, Ronald Burson, and his wife, Peggy, of Texarkana, Texas.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home- Texas Blvd, Texarkana, Texas.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 11, 2024, at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 11, 2024, at FBC Sanctuary with Pastor Jeff Schreve and Bryan Bixler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the FBC Angel Quilt Ministry.