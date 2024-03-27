Sponsor

Lela Barrett Pickett passed away peacefully on March 23, 2024, in The Retreat at Kenwood, a hospice care facility, in Texarkana, Texas.

Lela was born on December 11, 1930, in Parkdale, Arkansas, but at an early age moved to LaPlace, Louisiana. She attended school in Destrehan, Louisiana, but moved to Wilmot, Arkansas during her senior year and graduated high school there. She then attended the University of Arkansas at Monticello (then Arkansas A&M) and received her B.S. degree in Elementary Education. Sometime later, she received 15 graduate hours at Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana. Lela had a private preschool/kindergarten when her children were young. She was an elementary and middle school teacher for 36 years in Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

While in school at Monticello, she met and married Fred Embry Pickett. He preceded her in death on February 7, 2007. Also, she was preceded in death by her parents, Robert, Sr. and Fernande Vicknair Barrett, brothers, Robert Barrett, Jr. and Kenneth Barrett, and sisters, Mary Louise Harp and Eve Torian.

She is survived by four sons, David (and wife, Kim) Pickett of Bullard, Texas; Dr. Mark (and wife, Cindy) Pickett of Camden, Arkansas; John (and wife, Paula) Pickett of Texarkana, Texas; and Joe Pickett of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Lela is also survived by two sisters, Laura Pasqua of Gonzales, Louisiana, and Gloria Roebuck of Ruston, Louisiana, and two brothers, Errol Barrett of Portland, Arkansas, and John Barrett of Hot Springs, Arkansas, as well as many, many beloved nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

Lela was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Moores Lane in Texarkana, Texas, and a member of the Golden Circle Sunday School Class taught by Clarice Gary. She was also a long-time member of the PEO, Chapter BA in Ashdown, Arkansas as well as many educational organizations. She loved her children, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren, as well as her many younger siblings and their families. Lela knew the Lord God blessed her greatly in her life on this earth, and she was ready to go to live in heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers, any memorial gifts may be made to any ministry of First Baptist Church- Moores Lane- in Texarkana, Texas, or From His Heart Ministries.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Ashdown Memorial Gardens, Ashdown, Arkansas.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel, Texarkana, Texas with a visitation following.