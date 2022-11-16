Advertisement

Annie Hart Harvey, age 90, of Sherwood, Arkansas, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home.

Mrs. Harvey was born on February 12, 1932, in Ferriday, Louisiana. She was a homemaker and a member of Landmark Baptist Church. Annie’s love was unconditional, and she never met a stranger. If you had Annie as a friend, you were truly blessed. She enjoyed the holidays, especially Christmas and Valentine’s Day. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, James Harold Harvey and George Hart, one son, Mark Hart, one grandson, Scotty Hart, and one stepdaughter, Doretta Jobe.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Carol Hart of Texarkana, Arkansas; three daughters and one son-in-law, Barbara and Steve Crump of Rogers, Arkansas, Carlotta Hays of Texarkana, Arkansas, Ramonda Hart of Sherwood, Arkansas; one daughter-in-law, Glenda Hart of Hot Springs, Arkansas; step-children, Charlie and Lloyd Dobson of Ashdown, Arkansas, Sheila and Joe Gillenwater of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister and brother-in-law, Alene and Tilt Ashley of Genoa, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Charlene Staggs of Bradley, Arkansas; fifteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Advertisement

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, with Rev. Jeff Ashley officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 7:30 PM.

