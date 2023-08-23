Sponsor

David Campbell, age 66, of Avery, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Mr. Campbell was born August 13, 1957 in Dallas, Texas to Alfred and Ester Campbell, the youngest of his siblings. Inside his hard exterior, he was full of nothing but love, loyalty, and generosity for his family and his friends. He loved to spend his time outdoors, enjoying nature and riding horses.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his two daughters, Miranda Webster and husband Evan, and April Bailey and husband Lucas; four grandchildren, Lottie Webster, Jayden Carson, Hunter Bailey, and Liam Bailey; as well as two sisters, Barbara Shults, and husband Michael, and Carol Harris; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either of the following memorial links:

https://gofund.me/b634c467

https://www.gideons.org/donate

