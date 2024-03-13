Sponsor

Cindy Flanagan Holy, also known as Mom, Nanny, sister, and friend, went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2024.

Cindy was born November 14, 1957, in Texarkana, Arkansas and had been a lifetime resident. She was a faithful member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, always wanting to serve the Lord. She always volunteered for opportunities to serve the children and Sr. adults at church. She loved all children like her own. She taught Vacation Bible School, made many shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child, and giving to other ministries of the church.

Cindy was a kind and gentle soul who loved her family more than anything. Her granddaughter, Ava, was the light of her life and her two daughters were her treasure. Her sister, Sandy, was her best friend and helper in all things throughout her life. She loved scrapbooking, artwork, shopping and weekly going to eat with her girls and her sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hershel and Velma Carper Flanagan, and brother Pat Flanagan.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 43 years, Fritz Holy, two daughters, Emily Holy Parker and Whitney Holy, one granddaughter, Ava Parker, all of Texarkana, Arkansas, her twin sister, Sandy Flanagan Springer (Rick), three brothers, Hershel Flanagan (Elaine), Mike Flanagan (Marla), Danny Flanagan (Gayle), all of Texarkana, Arkansas, several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Becki Horn, who she loved like a daughter. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Gerda Lavender of Texarkana, Arkansas and one brother-in-law, Landy Holy (Kim) of Anna, Texas.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 A. M. Monday, March 11, 2024, at Cornerstone Baptist Church with Rev. Clark Colbert and Dr. David Holder officiating. The burial will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at Cornerstone Baptist Church on Sunday, March 10, 2024, from 5:00 P. M. until 7:00 P. M.

Memorials may be made to: Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3900 Union Road, Texarkana, AR, 71854.

Online registration is at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.