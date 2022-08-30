Audrey Allred

Advertisement

Audrey J. Allred, age 98, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, August 19, 2022.

Mrs. Allred was born July 26, 1924, in Mill Springs, Missouri, but grew up in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She was retired from Alexander’s Jewelers and was a Methodist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Allred; one son, Jonathan (Jon) Allred; her parents, Joe and Emma Emery; one brother James Emery; and two sisters, Maxine Conover and Pauline Long.

Advertisement

Survivors include one granddaughter, Sarah Beth Smolarz and husband, Randle; two grandsons, Jonathan M. Allred and Zachary Allred; daughter-in-law, Karla Allred; close friend, Kathy Allred; four great-grandchildren, including Logan Pryor and Leah Smolarz; and one sister, Joyce Mitchell.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens-North Chapel under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

