Melissa Diann English, 57, of Texarkana, died on August 20, 2022 at her home.
Mrs. English was born on January 22, 1965, to Bobby Joe and Diann Bates.
Melissa was a member of Redeeming Ministries Church. She loved her family dearly, enjoyed family gatherings, and adored her fur-babies Stella and Reggie.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her wife of 18 years, Carolyn English; two sons, Richard Cross and wife Tiffany and Justin Raines and wife Celia; eight grandchildren, Dejia Pops, Kameran Cross, Kaitlyn Cross, Phoebe Nesbitt, Easton McMillen, Alexis Raines, Lyric Cross, and Autumn Shelton; one brother, Joe Bates and wife Lynn; one sister, Darlene Graham; and a host of friends and family members.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service.