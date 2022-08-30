Advertisement

Melissa Diann English, 57, of Texarkana, died on August 20, 2022 at her home.

Mrs. English was born on January 22, 1965, to Bobby Joe and Diann Bates.

Melissa was a member of Redeeming Ministries Church. She loved her family dearly, enjoyed family gatherings, and adored her fur-babies Stella and Reggie.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her wife of 18 years, Carolyn English; two sons, Richard Cross and wife Tiffany and Justin Raines and wife Celia; eight grandchildren, Dejia Pops, Kameran Cross, Kaitlyn Cross, Phoebe Nesbitt, Easton McMillen, Alexis Raines, Lyric Cross, and Autumn Shelton; one brother, Joe Bates and wife Lynn; one sister, Darlene Graham; and a host of friends and family members.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service.

