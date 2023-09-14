Sponsor

Barbara Ann Long, age 79, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Mrs. Long was born on February 17, 1944, in Texarkana, Arkansas. Barbara taught school at Arkansas High School for many years. Then, she began working for the United States Army Missile Command and retired from NASA. She was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. Barbara had a small group of people she called close friends, she was loyal and true to them. She traveled around the world with her sister and son, from the Holy Land to Spain and Morocco. She was stern but a very lovable and kind person. She also practiced Taichi.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Nelie Aaron, and one brother, Lewis Davis, Jr.

She is survived by her son, Geoff Long of Houston, Texas; one sister, Carolyn Melton of Texarkana, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, Curtis and Lynda Aaron of Texarkana, Arkansas; her nieces and nephews, Christy Swift, Melissa Weatherford, Kim King, Dwayne Melton, Lewis Michael Davis, and Teresa Davis.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday early evening from 5:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Memorial Gardens with Rev. Rick Rothwell officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

