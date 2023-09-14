Sponsor

Scott Taylor Marvel, of Texarkana Arkansas, went to be with the lord on September 8, 2023. He was born on October 12, 1962, in Arlington Heights, Illinois to Bob and Anna Marvel. Scott spent his days working in operations maintenance for Domtar but what brought him the most joy was spending time with his family, traveling around the world, and watching sports, especially the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Scott was a member of the Church of Christ church. He was a wonderful, strong, and loving son, husband, father, and papa. He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Marvel and his mother and father-in-law Henry and Gladys Ann Murray. His legacy will live on in his family, wife Vanessa Murray Marvel, son Aaron Marvel and wife Emma, son Lance Marvel and wife Heather, and grandchildren Everly, Brighton, Emerson, Jensen, and Eden as well as his mother, Anna Marvel, and two brothers Bobby Marvel Jr. and Tom Marvel.

Scott’s visitation will be held at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on September 10, 2023. The funeral services will be held at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. on September 11, 2023, with Jeff Hart officiating. Interment will be in Woodstock Cemetery, following the funeral.

