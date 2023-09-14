Sponsor

Mary Lou Holliday, age 88, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, September 8, 2023 in a Houston, Texas hospital.

Mrs. Holliday was born April 22, 1935 in Cass County, Texas. She was a homemaker and member of the Texarkana First Church of the Nazarene.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Carl Dalmon Jones; one daughter, Karen Griggs; stepson, Mickey Holliday; step son-in-law, Larry Womack and grandson, Jared Womack.

She is survived by her husband, Maurice Holliday of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Carter Mason; stepdaughter, Janie Womack of Texarkana, Texas; one son-in-law, Arthur Griggs of Atlanta, Texas; grandchildren, Carl Mason and wife Becky, Angela Gentz and husband Tom, Emily Jordan and husband Lance, Mitchell Griggs, Laurie Daffern and husband Troy, Patrick Womack, Scott Holliday and wife Brooke, Jennifer Ekrut and husband David, April Treat and Neil Mason; numerous great grandchildren and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Richard Heyduck officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 2-3 prior to the service.

