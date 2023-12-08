Sponsor

George Akin, 65, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on December 6, 2023.

George was born on December 31, 1957, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Willene and McKinney Akin.

He was a Veteran of the Air Force and retired from Red River Army Depot.

George is preceded in death by his father and one brother, William Akin.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Judy Akin; his mother, Willene Akin; two sons, J.B. Flowers and wife Nancy, and Collin Akin; one daughter Lacey Corbett and husband Adam; grandchildren, Ashton Flowers, Jasmine Flowers, Kaitlin Corbett, Blakely Corbett, Terrance Revill, and numerous other grandchildren; as well as a host of relatives and friends.

The family will be holding a private service at a later date.

