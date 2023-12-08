Sponsor

Bruce White age 64 of Anniston Alabama passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at RMC hospital in Anniston, Alabama surrounded by his loving family. Bruce was born October 1, 1959 in New Boston, Texas to John and Emma White. Bruce started his career at Red River Army depot then he was transferred to Anniston Army Depot until his retirement. At his free time He enjoyed spending a lot of time as a member of Anniston Moose Lodge where he would boss a lot of people around. Bruce was wonderful and loving husband, father, son, grandfather, and friend. He was proceeded in death by his daddy, John White.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Rose White of 40 years sons, Jon and Nicholas White of Anniston, Alabama, three grandsons Thomas, Daniel and Mason White of Anniston, Alabama one granddaughter Jolene White of Anniston, Alabama one sister, Christy Skinner of New Boston , Texas one brother Rodney White of New Boston , Texas and a special niece Lana Crabtree of Simms, Texas. A number of nieces and nephews and friends. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church of New Boston Texas.

Funeral services will be 2 PM on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 with Shannon Crawford officiating at Bates Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston Texas . Visitation will be 1 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

The family will be at his family home in New Boston on Daniels Chapel Road.

