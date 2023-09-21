Sponsor

Barbara Tibbit Jackson, 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died September 15, 2023 at her home.

She was born November 16, 1942, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident.

Ms. Jackson was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and a retired radiologic technologist. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen C. (Jack) Jackson, her parents, Herbert and Ruby Rayburn Tibbit, a brother, Lloyd Tibbit, and two sisters, Linda Tibbit Hicks and Mary Tibbit Hawkins.

Survivors include two sons and daughter-in-law, David and Quillie Jackson and Dale and Lona Jackson, all of Springfield, Missouri; two daughters, Donna Jackson and Fiancé Michael Campbell of Springfield, Missouri, and Ruth Jackson of Tulsa, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren, Morgan Carlton, Nathaniel Nix, and Norah Nix of Texarkana Arkansas, Tye Jackson, Heather Jackson Harrell, Jimmy McCombs, and Josh McCombs all of Springfield, Missouri; a special son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Amy Nix of Texarkana, Arkansas and a number of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, 9143 Highway 82, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

