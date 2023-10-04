Sponsor

Becky Melton, 52, of Texarkana, passed away on September 30, 2023. She was born December 21, 1970 to Gary and Elizabeth Melton in Paris, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Sybil and Horace Shires, Rosa and JD Wilson, and Truitt Melton and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Survivors include her parents Gary and Elizabeth Melton of Texarkana; sister Melody Melton of Texarkana, Arkansas; special niece Brooke Melton of Texarkana, Arkansas; a great nephew on the way Zander Lee Lewis; three special friends Lizzi Skipper of Atlanta, Georgia, Kody Scott of Doddridge, Arkansas, Monique Tafoya Galvan of Riverton, Utah; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, October 6, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel, Nash, Texas.

Online registration www.chapelwoodfuneralhome.com