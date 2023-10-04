Sponsor

Kyle Douglas Hale, age 36, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Friday, September 29, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Kyle was born on June 25, 1987, in Texarkana, Texas. He was a talented artist. He did what he had to do to do what he loved to do. Kyle made many sacrifices to pursue his dream as an artist. He was an excellent cook and loved to listen to a variety of music, from Jazz, Blues, and Rock-in-roll to country. He also loved to play the guitar. Kyle also had an ability to make friends and bring happiness to those whom he came in contact with in his life.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, L. F. Chandler and Monte Hale, his grandmother, Barbara Petty, and his uncle, Scott Reeder.

He is survived by his parents, Doug and Karen Hale of Texarkana, Arkansas; his brother and sister-in-law, Cody and Paige Hale of Rochester, Minnesota; his grandparents, Elene Chandler, and Irene Hale, both of Texarkana, Arkansas; his uncles and aunts, David and Kim Chandler of Texarkana, Arkansas, Daniel and Vicki Capps of Morehead, North Carolina, and Lowan and Kat Capps of Clanton, Alabama; and Vicki Reeder of Texarkana, Arkansas; his great aunt and great uncle, Sue and Mike Hicks, cousins, Colton Chander, Brandy Scott, and Blakely Reeder, his special friend, Kendra Koster, and her daughter, Korinne (Monkey) Koster both of Fayetteville, Arkansas, extended relatives and a host of friends that were there for him through both the ups and downs of his life.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on October 3, 2023, at Rondo Cemetery, with Rev. Todd Hervey and Rev. Douglas Hovarter officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.