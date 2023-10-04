Sherry Kelley

Sponsor

Sherry Renee Kelley passed away on Friday, September 22, 2023, at her residence in Texarkana, TX, at the age of 59.

Sherry was born in Dallas, TX, to Maezell and E.L. Baze on July 10, 1964. She attended Saltillo High School and was part of the 1982 graduating class. She cherished the memories she had and continued to make with her classmates.

Sherry always had a servant’s heart and worked in home healthcare as a CNA. Sherry also loved attending Church on the Rock in Texarkana and volunteering once a month at Randy Sam’s, where she made cookies and other treats and delighted in helping the residents.

She is preceded in death by her beloved sister, Delaine Johnson; her mother, Maezell Coppedge; and her father, E.L. Baze.

She is survived by two brothers, Anthony Baze of Lindale, Texas, and Michael Baze of Mt. Vernon, Texas; her sister, Deborah Jones of Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Sherry was also the proud mother of four children, her oldest daughter, Heather Kelley and son-in-law, Phillip; and her two grandsons, Jakaden Dunlap and Jaden Kelley of Texarkana, Texas; her son, Patrick Kelley and daughter-in-law, Melissa, of Leesburg, Florida; her daughter, Jessie Trujillo and son-in-law, Mario, one granddaughter, Alaina Renee, and grandsons, Tyler and Ashtin of Houston, Texas; and her youngest son, Jesse Rhea Fernandez of Houston, Texas.

She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she adored.

Sherry was not just a presence but a radiant beacon in countless lives. Her selfless spirit was evident in every gesture and every word she uttered. Even in moments of struggle, her priority was always to lend a hand to those around her, irrespective of her capacity to do so. A devoted mother and doting grandmother, she wore her pride on her sleeve. There was hardly a gathering where she wouldn’t gleefully share stories about her children and grandchildren, each anecdote painting a picture of a close-knit family she cherished deeply. Every time you’d see Sherry, her phone or purse would burst with recent photos, ready to be shown off to any willing observer. Sherry’s eyes lit up with a unique twinkle whenever she spoke of her beloved family, leaving no doubt about the immense love and pride she felt for each of them.

Sherry had a deep-rooted affinity for nature, finding joy in the delicate dance of butterflies, the swift glide of dragonflies, and the mesmerizing hover of hummingbirds. She was drawn to the outdoors from her earliest childhood memories, reveling in its mysteries. This love blossomed as she grew, becoming a passion for plants and gardening that persisted into her adult years. Beyond her bond with nature, Sherry relished the simple pleasures of life: the laughter and camaraderie of family BBQs, the soothing embrace of a lakeside afternoon, or the refreshing touch of beach waves. Every moment, she celebrated life in its purest forms.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd, in the chapel.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.