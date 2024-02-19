Sponsor

Benjamin J. “Benny” Cornelius, 76, passed away Friday, February 16, 2024, in Texarkana, Texas. He was born on March 19, 1947, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Thomas and Mary Cornelius. Benny established the Libert-Eylau Volunteer Fire Department in 1978 and served as Chief from 1993 – 2008. He was also instrumental in the development of several other Volunteer Fire Departments within Bowie County, Texas.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, Texas.