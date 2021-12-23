Advertisement

Betty Ann Rayburn, 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away December 21, 2021. She was born November 11, 1943 in Monroe, Louisiana.

She is preceded in death by her parents Tony and Evelyn Orihuela, sister Eunice Jeans, and brother Jay Doris. Mrs. Betty was a dedicated wife, loving mother, kind soul that liked to help her community.

Betty leaves behind her husband of 56 years Harvey E. Rayburn, Jr. of Texarkana, Arkansas; her children, Bill Rayburn of Dallas, Texas, James Rayburn and wife Shellie of Texarkana, Arkansas, Linda Rayburn of Texarkana, Arkansas, Elizabeth Rayburn and husband Georgios Tagkalos of Chicago, Illinois; nephew raised by her, Hodge Rayburn; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sister, Debbie Brandon and brother, Tony Orihuela both of Texarkana, Texas; along with nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM, Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Graveside funeral services will follow at Shiloh Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimers Alliance, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75501.

