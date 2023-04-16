Advertisement

Betty Jo Crumpton, 81 of DeKalb, TX went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 14, 2023. She was born in Redlick, Texas on October 22, 1941, to Robert Isaac (Ike) and Clara Hicks. She was a Christian and member of Siloam Baptist Church. She was a wonderful and loving wife and mother. She married her one and only true love, Fredie Monroe Crumpton on May 24, 1958, and together they had five children. She is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Fredie Crumpton; one son, Mitchell Monroe Crumpton; her parents Ike and Clara Hicks; three brothers: Richard, James Lum and RJ Hicks and five sisters, Joann Andrews, Nellie Sagers, Evy White, Eula Jean Hicks and Novell Mitchell.

Betty is survived by four children: Shirley Durham (Kenny), Michael Crumpton, Robby Crumpton, and Chad Crumpton (Shelley). She was blessed with and is survived by eight grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Amanda Nelson, Kristen Obenoskey and Mitch Durham; McKinley Crumpton; Bradley and Austin Crumpton; Lexie and Travis Crumpton and ten great grandchildren: Isaiah, Hadley Jo, Maddox, Noah, Rylee, Skylan, Presley, Charlie, Ryker, Carson and one brother, Carl Hicks as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Betty came from a large family of ten children. She was the baby girl and number nine in the lineup. She dearly loved her family and each one held an incredibly special place in her heart. She was kind-hearted, loving and could talk the ears off a billy goat and she never met a stranger. She was the mama that prayed not only for her children but for all our friends who spent so much time at our house when we were growing up. She never knew how many kids were going to be in the house each morning when she woke up, but she always loved, fed, and made each one feel at home and many of our friends would come stay with us just so they could wake up to cocoa and biscuits (chocolate gravy) for breakfast.

Mama loved the Lord with all her heart and soul, and she is now walking with Him in her heavenly home. She taught each one of us about Jesus and would pray with us at bedtime when we were little. She wanted to make sure that each one of her kids knew the Lord. Her prayers through the years are what protected us until each one of us surrendered our hearts to the Lord. She was a homemaker and her number one priority in life was taking care of her family. After daddy passed away in 1995, mama began sitting with the elderly. She loved taking care of people and tried to make the lives of each one a little better. She was a selfless, kind, compassionate, patient, and loving lady.

She will be missed beyond measure and our world will never be the same without her, but we know without a doubt we will see her again one day and until then, we love you mama and we are so blessed that God chose you for us.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 A.M.. in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston. Visitation will be Sunday, April 16, 2023 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Red Lick Cemetery under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

