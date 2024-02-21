Sponsor

Bettye Jean Day Burnett, age 93, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, February 20, 2024 in a local nursing center.

Mrs. Burnett was born January 17, 1931 in Texarkana, Texas. She was retired from Bryce’s Pie Shop and the Diamond Spear Company, was a Kindergarten and Sunday School teacher and charter member of the Four Squares Gospel Church.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, H.C. Moorhead Jr and William Preston Burnett and by one granddaughter, Tara Silva.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Pamela Moorhead of Texarkana, Texas; one grandson, Joseph Moorhead and wife Ashlee; five great grandchildren, Nathan, Mackenzie, Johanna, Avree, Quinn and special family friends, Leon and Clilene Foster, Kevin and Wendy Foster.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday February 24, 2024 at the Cross Way Church with Rev. Michael Mauldin officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6-8 P.M.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Heritage Home Health & Hospice for all they done for Mrs. Burnett.