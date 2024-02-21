Kimberly “Kim” Dickerson Kempf

Sponsor

Kimberly Dickerson Kempf was born February 22, 1974 in Atlanta, Texas to the parents of the late Grover Dickerson, Jr. and Maurine Dickerson.

Kimberly attended and graduated from Linden-Kildare CISD in Linden, Texas. Kim loved life, her family, and extended family. She later moved to Rowlett, Texas and resided there with her husband and family until her demise on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Dan and Inez Richardson, Sr., paternal grandparents Grover and Mamie Dickerson, Sr., her father Grover Dickerson, Jr., two brothers Charles and Sedrick Dickerson, and her oldest sister Sheila Dickerson Lewis.

Kimberly is survived by her husband Darrell Kempf, her mother Maurine Dickerson, her daughter Sharenee Dickerson, two sons Damarcus Dickerson II and Dacorius Dickerson, her bonus daughters: Fayth Dickerson, Mariah Dickerson, Sierrah Dickerson, Jasmine Jones, Chasity (Jeffrey) Thompson and Stacy (Gabriel) Gonzalez, her bonus sons: Quaint (Jamie) Kempf, Darrell Kempf Jr, Decorian Hendrix, and Michael Johnson.

Grandchildren: Damarcus Dickerson III, Ivin Dickerson, August Dickerson, Justice Williams, Jaeden Dickerson, A’Miley Manning, Nakeya Salahuddin, David (Paige) Dennis, Tajuan Salhuddin, Dylan (Angel) Dennis, Amanda Thompson, Alicia Thompson, Jordan Kempf, London Kempf, Holland Kempf, Tamra Gonzalez and Leo Gonzalez. Great grandchildren: Audrey Dennis, Easton Dennis, Brayden Frederick, Blakely Dennis and Braxton Dennis.

Sisters: Jamie (Andre) Johnson, Carla (Twin Hall) Dickerson, Angela (Joe) Conkleton Jr, Paula (William Beasley) Fields, and Kathy (Murphy) Rose.

Brothers: Cory Dickerson, Phillip Dickerson, Darrell Dickerson, Danny (Anna) Dickerson, Steven Dickerson, Patrick (Monique) Dickerson, and Winston (Yolanda) Richardson.

Godchildren: Bleu Underwood and Keilani Thompson, her children father and friend Damarcus Williams, and special friends: Nina Wyse, and Charity Godwin, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation Friday, February 23, 2024 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary 115 E. 9th Street Texarkana, AR. Funeral Service Saturday, February 24, 2024 11:00 AM Linden High School with Pastor Murphy Rose, Eulogist.. Burial in Gum Springs Cemetery Douglasville, Texas.