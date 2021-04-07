Bettye Richardson

Advertisement

Bettye Marilyn Richardson, age 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at her residence.

Bettye was born July 6, 1940, in Tupelo, Mississippi and was an excellent artist. She was a downtown enthusiast and had a strong desire to see it restored and enjoyed by the community. Bettye along with a group called Urban Renaissance painted several murals in downtown Texarkana. She was the originator of the “little doors” project that kept many families entertained on a Saturday afternoon. Bettye was a member of First Baptist Nash.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Richardson.

Survivors include two daughters, Debra Mooney of Texarkana, Arkansas and Terri May of Hot Springs, Arkansas; one son, Beau Southerland and wife Emily of Conway, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Charlie Mooney and wife, April, Jordan Mooney and fiance Hedi Hemenway, Cody Mooney, Vivian Graham and husband T.C., Nathan Mooney, Tara Southerland, Timber May and Timothy May; along with several great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lynne Flake of Memphis, Tennessee.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.