Bettye Richardson

Bettye Marilyn Richardson, age 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at her residence.
Bettye was born July 6, 1940, in Tupelo, Mississippi and was an excellent artist. She was a downtown enthusiast and had a strong desire to see it restored and enjoyed by the community. Bettye along with a group called Urban Renaissance painted several murals in downtown Texarkana. She was the originator of the “little doors” project that kept many families entertained on a Saturday afternoon. Bettye was a member of First Baptist Nash.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Richardson.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.
