On April 4, 2021, CJ’s earthly time came to an end and he is now at home with the Lord.

CJ was born June 11, 2006, in Miami, Florida to the proud parents of Cedrick Harris, Sr. and Marie Ferdinand- Harris. He was a vibrant, energetic, intelligent, yet shy 8th grade student at Ashdown Jr. High School, and a member of Davis Chapel AME Church in Wilton, Arkansas. CJ was a gifted athlete with professional aspirations that included a deep passion for baseball, football and basketball. However, his true essence was his character. At the tender age of 14, CJ exhibited such an exceptional character. He was naturally quiet but loud at heart. To be in his presence is to understand love in its purest form. His spirit was genuine with a warm smile. He exemplified his own definition of friendship which consisted of his unbiased love for people, regardless of their background. He made the unpopular kids feel heard and present. If you played on the field with him, coached him, laughed with him, walked or just sat down with him, you knew how he unintentionally captivated your heart.



CJ found joy in the simple things in life which made him so profound. The fresh smell of breakfast in the morning; a warm hug from his dad after his long day of work; an intense workout with his mom; and watching the Saturday college football games with his brothers. CJ was a huge fan of LSU, his parents’ alma mater. He reveled in the purple and gold and fanatically showcased his love for the Tigers theme song. The loss of CJ is a tremendous loss here on earth, but what a gain in heaven. As the Bible says, “To be absent in the body, is to be present with the lord.” The family finds comfort in their faith and promise of seeing him again. Until that day, let’s hold CJ’s legacy and memories dear to our hearts, and continue to strive to be the best version of ourselves in hope to make this world a better place #belikeCJ.



Survivors include his parents, Cedrick and Marie Ferdinand -Harris of Ashdown; two brothers, Elijah Ferdinand Harris and Ace Harris; his grandparents, Michael and Gail Harris of Wilton, Arkansas; his great-grandparents, Fletcher and Bobbie Harris of Wilton, Arkansas; his aunts, Mireille Ferdinand- Hercule, Nadege Cherubin-Williams, Dianna Cherubin-Bridges, Paulette Cherubin, Kimberly Harris and Evelyn Harris; his uncles, Sam Nelson and Marc Ferdinand and numerous loving cousins and other relatives.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 PM Friday at Heritage Church, 5801 N Kings Hwy, Texarkana, Texas. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Heritage Church with Rev. Andrew Banks officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood funeral home.

At the request of the family, masks are required for both services.