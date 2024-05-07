Sponsor

Beverly Cox, age 89, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 4, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Cox was born on January 7, 1935, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and lived there her entire life. Beverly was a registered nurse who retired after forty-one years of service. In 1956, she married the love of her life, Freddie Cox, and graduated from Baptist Nursing School in Little Rock, Arkansas. She began her career at St. Johns in Tulsa, OK in 1956 and remained there until 1966 when she began work at Wadley Regional Medical where she was employed for forty years. She loved to work in Labor and Delivery. The care and love she gave to mothers and their newborn babies for many will be remembered for a lifetime. She had a great sense of humor very strong-willed and independent. Her servant’s heart, words of encouragement, and helping hands confronted several thoughts in her lifetime. She loved to tell a good joke and never let life get her down. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, Freddie Cox, one son, Roger Cox, one great-grandson, Trenton Cox, one step-grandson, J. T. Redfearn; one sister, Mary Jane Stovall, and her parents, Ishmael and Irma Quillin.

She is survived by one daughter, Vickie Cox of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Michael and Deanna Cox of Texarkana, Arkansas; and John Cox of Texarkana, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Clint Oliver and wife Amanda, William Sheets and wife Melanie, Emily Fisher and husband Ben, Brent Cox, and wife Candance, Courtney Smith and husband Tyler, Hunter Cox, Parker Cox and wife Tera and Brittney Quinn and Derrick fourteen great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Randy Stovall of Fouke, Arkansas, and her little four-legged companion, Lucas, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas, with Rev. Gary Glover and Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 2812 East St. Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

Register online @ www.texarkanafuneralhome.com