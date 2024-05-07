Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Robert Lee Jones, age 89, of Hooks, Texas, died Sunday, May 5, 2024 in a local nursing center.

Mr. Jones was born October 21, 1934 in Palestine, Arkansas. He was a retired USAF veteran having served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars and was member of the Myrtle Springs Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jones; one son, Roger Lee Jones and by one grandson, Kevin Wade Smith.

He is survived by his children, Phyllis of Lompac, California, Pamela and husband Michael of Brighton, Colorado and John and wife Lorrie of Archdale, North Carolina; one brother, Calvin Jones of Hooks, Texas; four grandchildren, Jenna and husband Tyler, Adam and wife Brittany, Chad, Shelby and husband Brenden; four great grandchildren, Isaiah, Jayden, Alexa and Briella.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 10, 2024 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kyle Peters officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6-7:30 P.M.

The family request memorials be made to the Myrtle Springs Baptist Church Children Camp Fund.