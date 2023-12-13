Sponsor

Billy Jack Crouse, age 66, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Friday, December 8, 2023, at home with his wife.

Billy Jack Crouse was born December 24,1956, in Prescott, Arkansas, to Jack and Nora Crouse and he resided in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a Deacon of Faith Baptist Church. He was a welder by trade, but he was a hunter and fisherman by heart. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack & Nora Crouse, his nephew Nathan Buswell, his sister Marie Crouse, his brother Earl Crouse, and his father-in-law Billy Smith.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years Donna Crouse, his daughter and son-in-law Katina & Jonathan Posey, his son B.J. Crouse, his sister Joann McVey, his sister and brother-in-law Linda & Jim Buswell, his brother Wade Crouse, sister-in-law Rose Ireland, a number of nieces & nephews, and a number of other friends and family members.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Monday December 11, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Bro. Gary Glover and Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM.

The family will be at the Buswell residence, 214 Cedar Lane, Texarkana, Ark.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Quilters, Trinity Baptist Church, 3115 Trinity Boulevard, Texarkana, AR 71854.

