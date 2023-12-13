Sponsor

Cheryl Ann Tubbs, age 55, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, December 11, 2023 at her home.

Mrs. Tubbs was born on April 8, 1968, in Longview, Texas, and lived in Texarkana most of her life.

She was a long-time employee with Albertsons and a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Cheryl enjoyed sitting on her back porch, drinking her Dr. Pepper, looking at her beautiful flowers, and watching the birds. Cheryl loved spending time with her family, but her grandchildren were the joy of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Mary Tassin, and one brother, Thomas Tassin, and Dianna Brown.

She is survived by her husband of thirty-seven years, Terry Tubbs, of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sons and daughters-in-law, TJ and Lindsay Tubbs of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Blake Tubbs and Annie Nieder of Genoa, Arkansas; one brother, Clarence Tassin of Texarkana, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Molly Tubbs, Memphis Tubbs, Coco Tubbs, Wyatt Tubbs, Addy Tubbs, Stella Tubbs, Gemma Tubbs and Colt Tubbs and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, with Rev. Todd Reed officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.

