Sponsor

Bonnie Jean Bryant, age 89 of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at a local hospital. She was born on July 13, 1934, in Mineral Springs, Arkansas, to Ed and Edna Teague.

Mrs. Bryant spent her days working as a phone operator at GTE. In her free time, she enjoyed yard work and cooking. She was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church. Her family described her as a loving member of a large family. A leader, who was always willing to help anyone with everything she had. She was full of wisdom and grace that she freely shared with all she encountered.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Hoss Bryant; parents Ed and Edna Teague; four sisters Judy, Juanita, Syblee, and Sue; and one brother Gerald.

Left to cherish her memories is one son Matthew William Bryant and his wife Julia; one sister Joyce; two grandchildren; thirteen nieces and nephews; thirty- one great-nieces and nephews; many great-great-great-nieces and nephews along with a number of relatives and friends.

The memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home- Texas.